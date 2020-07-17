State Debate: Commentators sort out the state's, nation's failed response to the coronavirus

Let's delete constitutional posturing on the wearing of masks, writes business blogger John Torinus. He cites a Washington County board action in which the board declared the county a "sanctuary" to the wearing of masks. Where in the Constitution does it say that?, he asks. Everyone is struggling to get the coronavirus under control and silly debates about so-called freedoms are undermining not only health, but the economy.
Seeking to answer the question of why Wisconsin and the U.S. have failed in the fight against Covid-19, Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson visits the recent history of how the conservative network, including key players in Wisconsin, quietly fought solutions that other countries pursued.
Federal funding is essential to saving Wisconsin's economy and public services, writes Tamarine Cornelius on the Wisconsin Budget Project blog. She points out that Wisconsin, like most states, faces enormous economic problems if the feds don't provide necessary financial relief during the health crisis.
Wisconsin's stupid initiative by the likes of Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald and the State Supreme Court to curtail Covid-19 safety measures is likely to rack up another fail, according to Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He points out that as the infections rise in Wisconsin as a result of re-opening too early, Illinois is now considering requiring travelers from Wisconsin to quarantine for 14 days.
Like the Washington Redskins logo, it's time to remove the statue of Hiawatha, editorializes the La Crosse Tribune. Noting that it's been campaigning for the removal of the Riverside Park statue for years, the paper says it's now past time to do what's right and listen to the Ho-Chunk nation's criticism of the Indian monument. Move it to private property, the paper adds.
Patting themselves on the back for another legal victory before the conservative-controlled Supreme Court, a quartet of Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty lawyers proclaim in a Right Wisconsin posting that governors will have to tread more carefully in their use of the partial veto. A divided high court nixed three of Gov. Tony Evers' partial vetoes last week, buying WILL's arguments.
