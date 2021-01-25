State Debate: Commentators run the gamut from Karen Timberlake to workers' wage theft

Business blogger John Torinus, who has been a critic of outgoing health secretary Andrea Palm, thinks that her successor, Karen Timberlake, has the "chops" to ramp up Wisconsin's vaccine efforts. He calls her seasoned and professional who knows how navigate the red tape to get the vaccine to the state and out to residents.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy wonders if the State Legislature has the gumption to address wage theft among Wisconsin construction workers that was highlighted in a recent study. The study showed that ten percent of the workers are either misclassified or paid off the books, costing them $23,500 a year in lost pay and benefits.
Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson writes it isn't enough for the likes of Ron Johnson, Scott Fitzgerald, Tom Tiffany, and the 15 Republican legislators who asked Mike Pence to overturn the election to denounce violence at the U.S. Capitol. They need to apologize to the people of Wisconsin for their false statements about the election which he says contributed to the violence and he suggests what they should say in that apology.
Right Wisconsin posts a statement on Joe Biden's inauguration as president of the United States by Madison Catholic Diocese bishop Donald Hying which includes a challenge to Biden to rethink his stance on particular moral issues.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign posts a tabulation of the campaign contributions received by the seven primary candidates for superintendent of public instruction and lists the top donors to each of the candidates.
Blogger Blll Stokes recounts how a mask wearer confronted a non-mask wearer in a checkout line and what happened next. He suggests the rejoinder by the mask wearer when the non-mask wearer responded that they are not necessary, may be something his readers can use when confronted with the same situation.
Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in another guest blog for the MacIver Institute, contends that the Wisconsin Elections Commission is still "openly violating" Wisconsin election laws. O'Donnell is upset that the commission has voted 5-1 to allow nursing home and assisted living residents to vote as "indefinitely confined" during the coming spring elections. O'Donnell contends this is contrary to state law.