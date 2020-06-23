State Debate: Commentators point to the importance of this fall's election

In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan tells those protesting against racism and inequality today that they need to vote this November to help make needed changes in the country. He counsels against "defund the police" slogans, urging instead pushing for concrete and practical changes that will honor George Floyd and others who have died.
Likewise, State Sen. Lena Taylor, in a Milwaukee Courier column, urges the people to make election day Nov. 3 another day of freedom similar to the freedom celebrated on Juneteenth. She notes the ridiculousness of Donald Trump's claim that no one ever heard of Juneteenth until he switched the day of last weekend rally, ostensibly to honor June 19th, the day the last slaves were freed.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska blames the "liberal cult of victimhood" for sending a message of powerlessness to young blacks and thereby creating "performance empathy" by them. The danger is that a generation grows up believing that their destiny rests in the hands of white people, Blaska contends.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that police officers should not be removed from the city's schools. It would be particularly disturbing, the paper says, in light of in-school shootings that have become so commonplace in recent years.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey proclaims that the storied life of Tommy Thompson continues. He compares the new interim president of the University of Wisconsin System to the late U.S. Sen. Bill Proxmire in terms of honesty and masters of the art of politics.
The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's Will Flanders believes that Wisconsin school districts have administrative bloat which is responsible for their budget failures. In a Right Wisconsin posting, he provides charts that he claims show that money is being wasted by administrators.
The self-proclaimed "free market voice for Wisconsin," the right wing MacIver Institute, posts a lengthy screed that contends county governments are seeking great powers for public health bureaucrats even in the face of the State Supreme Court's decision on Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home edicts.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen suggests reading a little Aldo Leopold before Wednesday's DNR hearing on crane management when once again the agency will consider legalizing the hunting of sandhill cranes in the state. Rowen tells readers how to attend the hearing virtually.
