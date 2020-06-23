State Debate: Commentators point to the importance of this fall's election

In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan tells those protesting against racism and inequality today that they need to vote this November to help make needed changes in the country. He counsels against "defund the police" slogans, urging instead pushing for concrete and practical changes that will honor George Floyd and others who have died.

Likewise, State Sen. Lena Taylor, in a Milwaukee Courier column, urges the people to make election day Nov. 3 another day of freedom similar to the freedom celebrated on Juneteenth. She notes the ridiculousness of Donald Trump's claim that no one ever heard of Juneteenth until he switched the day of last weekend rally, ostensibly to honor June 19th, the day the last slaves were freed.

Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska blames the "liberal cult of victimhood" for sending a message of powerlessness to young blacks and thereby creating "performance empathy" by them. The danger is that a generation grows up believing that their destiny rests in the hands of white people, Blaska contends.