State Debate: Commentators pick election's winners and losers; High court accused of reviving death penalty

There were many winners and losers beyond the vote totals, comments Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy. The biggest losers were the pollsters who forecast big margins for Joe Biden in Wisconsin when he won with just six-tenths of a point. A big winner, he adds, were the state and local election officials who pulled off an efficient well-run vote.
Business blogger John Torinus points out that Wisconsin voters have once again favored divided government, painting the state a deep purple and cementing its reputation as an ultimate swing state.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle proclaims that Wisconsin's "blue wave" fizzled this week. He points to Democrats' failure to make inroads in the State Legislature, claiming that it wasn't gerrymandering that did them in, but the failure of their candidates to connect with voters.
Milwaukee's right-wing radio host Dan O'Donnell, writing on the MacIver Institute blog claims that Wisconsin's Elections Commission destroyed fair elections in the state. He insists that the commission showed partisan stripes when it successfully declined to throw 234,000 voters off the rolls earlier this year opening the state to massive voter fraud.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska has his own list of winners and losers from this week's election, contending that those who blame the voters for Donald Trump's unexpected showing as the real losers. He points fingers at different columnists who he claims thought Americans shared their outrage over Trump, but were wrong, as usual.
As the conservative-controlled State Supreme Court continues the stay against Gov. Tony Evers' bar and restaurant capacity limits, Political Environment blogger James Rowen accuses the justices of reinstating the state's long ago outlawed death penalty. The order will most assuredly cause increased deaths, he says, especially as the state endures record-breaking infections.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk, Bruce Thompson, predicts that Wisconsin is facing a "bleak winter" in face of the pandemic. He posts a number of charts that show how the infection numbers and deaths are setting new highs, among the worst in the nation. He concludes that we need true leadership to combat it.
As local governments prepare their 2021 budgets, the Racine Journal Times points out that taxes are more than just the tax rate. The paper editorializes that local officials need to consider the increases in assessments that have been occurring in the area and realize the impact tax rates will have on people who want to stay in their homes.
