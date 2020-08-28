State Debate: Commentators lash out at Tony Evers and Republicans in the Legislature

The Racine Journal Times complains that Gov. Tony Evers acted too little and too late in getting help to Kenosha as the protests and subsequent rioting broke out there earlier this week. The paper also criticizes the governor for the statement he issued following the police shooting, claiming that it helped spur the rioting.
A Right Wisconsin video editorial asks whether the governor finally understands how bad things really are in Kenosha and Madison and wonders what it means that Evers has accepted the president's offer of federal help.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson says that two lives were lost in Kenosha this week, the Milwaukee Bucks shut down the NBA, but in the meantime Wisconsin Republicans do nothing.
Recombobulation Area blogger Dan Shafer calls the Bucks' protest "historic." The team let the world know that the Wisconsin Legislature's months of inaction is totally unacceptable. For 133 days, Shafter adds, the GOP-led Legislature has refused to address law enforcement reform.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey adds that the Wisconsin Legislature needs to act in a special session to at least offer some hope to young people. Right now they don't have faith in their government institutions to do anything and legislators could show them differently by taking action on legislation that actually is bipartisan.
On his Dom's Domain--Politics blog, Dominique Paul Noth recommends to whites who rebel when called racist read Isabel Wilkerson's new book, "Caste: the Origins of Our Discontents." Wilkerson explores the idea of racism being an overused pejorative, but compels readers to dig deeply into American and world history to discover how deep our racism really is.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy notes that former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is a key part of the scam engineered by former Trump advisor, Steve Bannon. He wasn't indicted, Murphy writes, but he was a key fundraiser for the build the wall nonprofit, money for which wound up in Bannon's and others' hands.
