State Debate: Commentators give their take on the attempted voter purge

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy explains why a purge of voters is so critical. The goal is electing Donald Trump, he says, even if some Republicans have to be purged, too. But, the number of Republican voters pales in comparison to Democrat-likely voters simply because of the targeted locations, he points out.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal declares that the Appeals Court ruling staying the vote purge is a major setback for Republicans. There is a chance that the attempt to purge the voter rolls will fail because even if the state Supreme Court rules in favor of the purge, the federal courts are next.
M. D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site wonders if transportation funding is need or greed. He insists that the "trough feeders" of transportation policy will always plead for more money, whether they need it or not.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen contends that former Gov. Scott Walker's legacy includes polluted waters, thriving CAFOs and failing farms. He goes on at length about the environmental pullbacks during the Walker years and the part that his secretary of DNR, Cathy Stepp played.
RightWisconsin posts a series of pictures from Donald Trump's rally in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday night, asking, "Were you there?" The photos are enhanced with commentary about and from the people in attendance.
Point to a recent missive from Madison school teachers supporting Black Lives Matter Week, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says you may not learn to read in Madison schools, but you'll be taught about identity politics. He's particularly upset over the message including a statement that brown and black people are murdered in our society.