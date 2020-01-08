State Debate: Commentators debate the assassination of Iran's Qassem Soleimani

Political Heat blogger Chris Walker explains why he believes that Soleimani's assassination was justified, but was also wrong. The outcome seems right to many Trump supporters, he writes, but there wasn't much thought given to the consequences. More American troops are on their way to the Middle East, the nation's big cities are ramping up security and tensions are on edge, he points out. Could be dangerous times ahead.
Channel 3000's columnist, Bill Wineke, meanwhile, says that while the assassination of the Iranian strongman could be viewed as a good thing, Donald Trump's bluster after the hit betrays America's values. To threaten to destroy cultural sites is not American, he says, nor is much of Trump's other blustering.
Take a stand against anti-Semitism, proclaims the Racine Journal Times. The paper says this doesn't just apply to New York where a group of Jews were targeted by a knife-wielding man has been met with massive rallies, but in places like Racine, Wisconsin, as well.
Dominique Paul Noth writes about the fierce change in news and arts coverage in Milwaukee. He contends the newsrooms of Milwaukee newspapers in the '80s promised circulation increases by adding coverage to the suburbs and when that didn't materialize, the the bosses at the Journal and Sentinel merged the papers and that, in turn, began a decline and especially hurt coverage of the arts.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is happy to report that Wisconsin's DNR secretary under Scott Walker, Cathy Stepp, is leaving the EPA position that Donald Trump gave her. Among her "accomplishments," Rowen says, are the granting of mining permits that endanger the Great Lakes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is upset that Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg apologized recently for his "stop and frisk" policy when he was mayor of New York. Apologize for what? asks Blaska. The policy dramatically reduced homicides in the city not to mention a decline in the incarceration rate, he insists.