State Debate: Commentators battle over the protests, Trump and social distancing

Don't let looters obscure the message of the protests, writes the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey. We need to focus on the message of the protests, that change has to come. He concedes, though, that fed up with being ignored and invisible some of the looters seeing that as the only way to get attention.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In a column for the Milwaukee Courier, Ellen Gilligan, president of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation writes that now is the time for racial justice. We cannot continue to tolerate the apathy or intent that causes the lives of people of color to be disregarded, devalued and discarded, she adds.

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts a picture of Donald Trump holding a Bible during his photo-op performance Monday, commenting that he did it for purely personal political purposes. Wonder what this book says about adultery, cheating on a wife, demeaning POW’s, berating Gold Star families, ripping small children from the arms of a parent?, Humphrey asks.