State Debate: Commentators battle over the protests, Trump and social distancing

Don't let looters obscure the message of the protests, writes the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey. We need to focus on the message of the protests, that change has to come. He concedes, though, that fed up with being ignored and invisible some of the looters seeing that as the only way to get attention.
In a column for the Milwaukee Courier, Ellen Gilligan, president of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation writes that now is the time for racial justice. We cannot continue to tolerate the apathy or intent that causes the lives of people of color to be disregarded, devalued and discarded, she adds.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts a picture of Donald Trump holding a Bible during his photo-op performance Monday, commenting that he did it for purely personal political purposes. Wonder what this book says about adultery, cheating on a wife, demeaning POW’s, berating Gold Star families, ripping small children from the arms of a parent?, Humphrey asks.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen gives kudos to Milwaukee's WTMJ-TV report on the history of redlining in Wisconsin's largest city. He says the report adds context to the ongoing protests on inequality and racism, just a piece of the history of how America has fostered inequality for decades.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska asks whether your store has been looted yet and then goes on to post a lengthy list of Madison police calls beginning at 12:41 a.m Tuesday. He says it's time to unleash the National Guard, all police officers and citizen volunteers to end the madness.
Right-wing Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle is up with another broadside at the State Department of Health Services, complaining that it's showing a double standard by not demanding social distancing among the protesters. He quotes ultra conservative State Rep. Joe Sanfilippo insisting that we were given all this "crap" about coronavirus spreading during the election. So what about now?
