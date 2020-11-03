State Debate: Columnists, bloggers have last-minute advice on today's election

Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, calls for the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in today's voting. He cites the differences between Biden and Trump on a number of crucial issues and says that Trump's giving up on bringing the coronavirus under control says it all.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, Rick Esenberg, the president of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty calls for a vote for Trump. He says he has his issues with Donald Trump, but then goes on to explain why he's voting for him.
In his blog, Bill Stokes yearns for elections of old when common decency prevailed instead of guns at polling places, pick-ups ramming campaign buses and ripped down campaign signs. He explains that he, his dog "Kickass" and the old gang are all saddened over what may be their last election.
In a Right Wisconsin blog, longtime GOP operative Brian Fraley issues "a prayer for the United States" that things won't turn violent after the results of today's election are known. He says about a fourth of the electorate is going to be shocked and outraged, but we must shun those who advocate rage and hate.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska makes his predictions for today's outcomes. He sees Joe Biden will win the presidency, but by a hair and here in Wisconsin will win with 50.1 percent of the vote. He also says the GOP will lose three seats in the Senate, making Kamala Harris the "cackling kingmaker."
Political Environment blogger James Rowen wishes Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who he assumes will be elected to Congress after today's voting, farewell as he enters a new life in the minority in the House and where he will be outranked by two former members of his majority Wisconsin caucus, Tom Tiffany and Glenn Grothman in Washington, the place they claim to hate.
