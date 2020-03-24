State Debate: Columnist Bill Kaplan says it's time for Ron Johnson to retire

Bill Kaplan, in a WisOpinion column, insists that Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has got to go. While other GOP leaders in Wisconsin are showing signs of working with Gov. Tony Evers to meet the coronavirus challenge, Johnson keeps dropping bloopers, incredibly indicating that 3 or 4% dying from the virus is no big deal. He needs to be pressured into resigning, the columnist adds.
In a RightWisconsin posting, Collin Roth of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty contends the coronavirus crisis requires Wisconsin to loosen its licensing for medical professionals. Other states have done so, he says, and Gov. Tony Evers needs to, too.
As America turned to Joe Biden, Donald Trump took cover inside a virus, says Dominique Paul Noth in his Dom's Domain Politics blog. The reality is we're stuck with Trump for the next ten months, he adds, so we'll have to watch and abide and hope the voters come to their senses in November.
As the coronavirus devastates governmental budgets, funding for police body cameras needs to remain, says the Racine Journal Times. The cameras are too important both to law enforcement and public safety, the paper says, pointing to two recent police-involved shootings in Racine County.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey shares a Facebook posting that he says exposes the ugly side of America during a time of crisis. The poster informs his friends that no government should tell him what to do or when to have his business open and then describes the "weenies" who worry are "too scared to face their mortality."
Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls attention to what appears to be an unsolicited email to financial leaders with tips on mortgage portfolio management. He's got ideas on that, Rowen writes, but when he was governor he couldn't figure out how to help the tens of thousands with student debt, insisting that allowing refinancing, for instance wouldn't help.
