State Debate: Columnist Bill Kaplan labels Ron Johnson reckless for his vote to shutdown government

Columnist Bill Kaplan points out that Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson supported a government shutdown and default in his recent votes on the Senate floor. In a column that appears on WisOpinion, Kaplan calls Johnson irresponsible and reckless and was even joined by Wisconsin's GOP Congressional delegation. Fortunately, 15 Republicans joined Democrats to prevent a catastrophe, he adds.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that it's welcome news that the U.S. has finally opened its borders to vaccinated travelers. The paper calls it a win for families and small businesses that have been separated for more than 19 months over the pandemic.
Milwaukee Independent's Reggie Jackson explains why his head might explode if he hears another white person say that he doesn't have a racist bone in his body. He takes off on ousted Raider football coach Jon Gruden's explanation for his over the top emails.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle claims that the nation is in an economic plummet and it's all the fault of President Joe Biden. He contends that rising gasoline prices and the escalating costs of natural gas and oil for heating are the result of "radical left" policies.
Just think if Pete Buttigieg had been elected president, chortles Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska as he criticizes the secretary of Transportation for taking family leave to care for his adopted twins. He implies that the supply tangle is Buttigieg's fault because he wasn't on the job.
Blogger Bill Stokes hurtles a broadside at what he calls the "kill, kill, kill" attitude that has emerged in the Republican-controlled Natural Resources Board and among legislators who brought in Ted Nugent to shill for wolf kills and the shooting of sandhill cranes.