State Debate: Civility and contention on commentators' minds today

In a column for the Milwaukee Courier, State Rep. Lakeshia Myers calls for a new era of bipartisanship as the Legislature begins its new session. The Milwaukee Democrat was inspired by the teamwork exhibited by Michael Jordan in the acclaimed documentary "The Last Dance" that demonstrated how hard work and cooperation can bring great results.
It's as if they don't realize we're in the middle of a pandemic is Democurmudgeon John Peterson's reaction to the coronavirus measures proposed by the Assembly Republicans this week. Can the GOP be any clearer in their proposals?, he asks. They don't believe in masks and they're willing to send kids and the public back in the workplace regardless of the health threat, he complains.
Noting the increase in threats and vitriolic emails to members of the judiciary who have made rulings on election lawsuits, the Kenosha News calls for the nation to return to civility. It's the people's right, of course, to criticize public officials, but threatening calls and social media messages that call for violence need to come to an end, the paper editorializes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska gives his first take on the many candidates who are running for seats on the City Council this spring. He is alarmed by some of the many "anti-cop" candidates and is particularly disturbed at the lack of candidates for school board.
In a column for Urban Milwaukee, Gregory Humphrey proclaims that reporters are not the enemy despite what Donald Trump maintains. The attacks on the free press, which is so important for democracy, is dangerous, he says and recalls the days of Walter Cronkite who was the epitome of what reporters mean to the country.
M. D. Kittle, the columnist for the right-wing blog site, Empower Wisconsin, insists that Wisconsin needs to reform its election laws because they are no longer trustworthy. Among his suggestions is making Voter ID even more stringent and prohibiting what he calls "vote harvesting" by events like Madison's democracy in the park.
The MacIver Institute's blog picks up a column by conservative Bill Osmulski complaining about Edgerton High School putting up a billboard championing the school's listing among U.S. News' list of best high schools in the country. He claims the school is a disaster with its students scoring 48 percent in math proficiency and 40 percent in reading. Rather than putting up a billboard, the school board ought to fire the superintendent for achieving such miserable results, he claims.
And blogger Bill Stokes commented Tuesday on the Georgia senatorial election that was underway and says it reminded him of his first phone call between his mother and her mother back in the 1930s. Playing in the background was the popular song "Georgia on my mind."