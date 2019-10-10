Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is thrilled that some legislators are working on a bill requiring schools to once again teach cursive writing. He says there are studies that show students writing in cursive have better association for learning and memory. It's about time we returned to teaching this better way of communicating, he adds.
The Racine Journal Times calls the Trump administration's new rules on overtime a "good move." The paper says that the decision to raise the annual salary that workers must make before being exempted from overtime pay is much more fair for the worker.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson gives Sen. Ron Johnson no quarter, insisting that his defense of Donald Trump in the Ukraine scandal is just another in a string of "blathering idiocy" from his mouth. That he trusts Trump more than the FBI or the CIA is telling, Peterson adds.
Also commenting on Ron Johnson is Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He notes Johnson's latest contention that the biggest threat to our democracy "is this effort to sabotage a new president." Rowen points out that Johnson's obviously forgotten Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's famous statement when Barack Obama was elected: we'll work to make sure he's a one-term president.
Speaking of McConnell, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman points to the majority leader's comments over Donald Trump pulling U.S. troops out of Syria where he insisted that Trump reverse that decision which puts our allies, the Kurds, in a precarious position. Does this signal a split between Trump and McConnell?, wonders Heinzelman.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska now insists that Madison's mayor is driving people to Fitchburg. He bases that claim on a guest column for the Wisconsin State Journal earlier this week written by George Kampenschroer, a former member of the Madison Police and Fire Commission, who said he loved Madison but now lives in Fitchburg.
The first commandment of dictators, according to Channel 3000's Bill Wineke, is "no other gods before me." That's the underlying message behind Donald Trump's tweets and messages, Wineke contends. Cross me and I'll destroy you.