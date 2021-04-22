State Debate: Chauvin verdict, school start dates, Mitch McConnell are today's topics

This year let the school districts decide whether to start the school year before Sept. 1, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Right now the state forbids classes to begin before September unless they can get an exemption from the State Department of Public Instruction. The lost in-person learning because of the pandemic has made this an extraordinary year and districts should be given the exemption, it argues.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts several editorial cartoons commenting on the George Floyd verdict earlier this week. He says the cartoons convey the emotion of the moment much better than a 2,500 word essay.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska comments that Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, while understandable, may be as political as it was judicial. He questions the quickness of the jury's decision and wonders if an appeals court might whittle down the verdict.
In a Milwaukee Independent column, Reggie Jackson discusses the significance of the Chauvin verdict and why he isn't celebrating this as a sign of police reform. It was the right thing for the jury to do, but the fact that we need to celebrate the right thing happening is a sad commentary, he insists.
Our Wisconsin Revolution calls on Wisconsinites to join in opposing the latest attempt to mine near the Menominee River. Mining interests are trying to get Michigan to okay mining on the so-called Back Forty, just across the state line on the Menominee River. The organization wants people in Wisconsin to tell the Michigan equivalent of our DNR to deny the request.
Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski says a "spineless" Mitch McConnell is challenging President Joe Biden to stand up to "partisans" over plans to reform the U.S. Supreme Court. This from the same guy who refused to stand up to partisans intent on packing the court with their ideological soulmates, he says.
Blogger Bill Stokes has another idea for the country to get a handle on its out of control gun problem. Put mothers in charge instead of the police, he insists. Women all along have lectured young males on their gun festishes and they'll be able to shame us into putting them aside, he asserts.