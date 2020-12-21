State Debate: Charlie Sykes, Patty Schactner in commentators' cross hairs

Gasp! says Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy, Charlie Sykes is actually changing his view of Sen. Ron Johnson. Noting how as a Milwaukee right-wing radio host in the past Sykes promoted Johnson, he now is making news for calling him out as just about every pundit in the country is doing since Johnson has been endorsing every conspiracy theory out there. But, Charlie Sykes has been famous for changing his mind when the opportunity arises, Murphy suggests.
In another Urban Milwaukee column, David Riemer and June Hopkins ask if Joe Biden can pass a 21st Century New Deal. They explain how they believe Biden can build on the politics promoted by Franklin D. Roosevelt. But, it will take bold actions, they observe.
It's over, time to turn the page on the presidential election, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. President-elect Joe Biden has many challenges facing him in the next four years, so let's get it going, the paper adds. The election circus is leaving town, time to pack up the tents, the paper counsels Trump supporters.
But, Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle isn't giving up the ghost. He accuses soon-to-be ex-State Sen. Patty Schactner of falsely claiming to be "indefinitely confined" during the Nov. 3rd election so she could escape the Voter ID requirement. He claims that she campaigned for re-election and tended to her duties as the county's medical examiner and thus is guilty of election fraud.
One Supreme Court justice did not doom Donald Trump in Wisconsin, argues Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. He cites a National Review piece by Andrew McCarthy that points out that voters followed the rules as described by the Elections Commission and didn't vote fraudulently as some tried to claim. The bottom line, though, is that Wisconsin needs to make clear it favors in-person voting, Blaska quotes McCarthy.
The Janesville Gazette trumpets a proposal to convert the iconic Monterey Hotel in the city's downtown into the Monterey Apartments. It describes the plan as a huge boost to the city's housing market which, the paper notes, has been flourishing event during the pandemic.