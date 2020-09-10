State Debate: Charlie Sykes backs Biden, Kenosha News backs in-person schooling

As Charlie Sykes, now a prominent anti-Trump commentator, announces he's endorsing Joe Biden for president, Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy revisits Sykes' past as a hard-right Republican radio host in Milwaukee, responsible for decades of denouncing liberals and while modeling himself after Rush Limbaugh. Murphy explores Sykes' transformation.
Also on Urban Milwaukee, James Rowen writes that the Trump administration has successfully increased pollution from coal during the past three years. He provides data that documents how mercury levels, in particular, have increased dramatically because of lax regulation of coal plants.
In a piece for the Daily Beast, Jeanette Kowalik, who recently resigned as Milwaukee's health director, recounts the threats on her life and overt racism directed at her while on the job during the pandemic. Kowalik, who is Black, says she couldn't take the taunts directed at her by white supremacists who insisted on spreading disinformation about coronavirus, undercutting attempts to get control of the problem.
The Kenosha News backs the city's school board's decision to open its schools to in-person learning. In an editorial the paper says it understands the concerns of the Kenosha Education Association that both students and teachers will be exposed to the coronavirus, but it's satisfied that safety measures are adequate and, besides, other essential workers are on the job during the pandemic and teachers are essential.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey points out the high costs of the Covid-19 pandemic on Americans. He cites studies that reveal the number of virus cases that have resulted from the Sturgis, S.D., motorcycle rally and the new troubling increase in Wisconsin infections. He places much of the blame for reckless behavior on the refusal of Donald Trump to lead on the issue.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson promotes former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleeflsch's formation of the "1848 Project," a nonprofit to push a new conservative agenda for Wisconsin. He pooh-poohs the "lefts" criticism of her new organization and adds that Kleefisch is doing a good job raising her political profile in the state.
Catch the latest in Opinion
