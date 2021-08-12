State Debate: Chamberlain rock, infrastructure bill, Evers' vote vetoes draw comments today

The Racine Journal Times believes the removal of the Chamberlain rock from the UW-Madison campus' Observatory Hill was silly. The rock never uttered a racial slur -- rocks are like that -- editorializes the paper. The money to remove the rock could have been better used to fund a scholarship for a minority student, it adds.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that the U.S. Senate's passage of the compromise infrastructure bill shows how government can work. The bipartisan passage of the bill is a big win not only for government procedure, but also for the American people, he says.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild praises Gov. Tony Evers' veto of the six Republican voting bills that he says would have made it more difficult for many Wisconsinites to vote. Evers was right to proclaim that he wouldn't stand for GOP attempts to undermine democracy, Rothschild adds.
Noting that Wisconsin's 3rd District Cong. Ron Kind is calling it quits after this term, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska likens his 2020 Republican opponent Derrick Van Orden to the "most interesting man in the world." Van Orden is running in 2022 and Blaska theorizes that his appeal is what made Democrat Kind decide not to run again.
Speaking of Kind, Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson wonders which Democrat should run in the 3rd District to replace the La Crosse congressman. His personal choice is State Rep. Katrina Shankland from Stevens Point. He calls her smart, young and energetic who has the respect of her legislative colleagues.
Van Mobley, the conservative president of the Wisconsin village of Thiensville, contends in a WisOpinion column that support for Democrats is ebbing as it becomes evident that they overreacted to the coronavirus and their draconian ideas made it worse, not better. All signs point to a smashing GOP victory in 2022, he claims.
In a Wisconsin Examiner guest column, longtime journalist O. Ricardo Pimentel likens the debate on COVID vaccinations to the long feud over smoking bans of a couple of decades ago. Individual rights shouldn't take precedent over the health of others, he says. And that was exactly the debate over outlawing smoking in public places that eventually won the people's support.