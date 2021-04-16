State Debate: Cancer culture, Ron Johnson's fizzle, election law consistency get argued today

The Racine Journal Times visits the issue of "cancel culture" which it says has become the latest craze in political conversation. The paper editorializes that the so-called "cancelling" of those whose speech one doesn't like isn't new at all, but has been with us forever and is practiced by both sides. To push back against speech you don't like was especially rampant during the Joe McCarthy era, the paper adds.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy writes that Sen. Ron Johnson's speech "presidential" speech fizzled at Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump last week. Murphy details the many appearances Johnson has been making at events around the country, including several Fox News interviews. But, any speech he gave at the Trump event didn't get any coverage if, indeed, it actually occurred, he says.
Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski calls the announcement by State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski that she's going to run for the U.S. Senate next year "great news." He believes she will be a formidable candidate for the job now held by Ron Johnson, adding that she's the only prospective Dem candidate who has won a statewide election.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen asks if Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will ever address the racial problems in his birth town? He points to the recent claim by the Department of Public Instruction that the Burlington School District hasn't addressed racial issues in the school system. Vos hasn't said a word, he adds.
Elected officials can't give everyone what they want, the Beloit Daily News editorializes, but what they can give everyone is common courtesy. The paper visits a recent dust-up among two elected officials in Beloit and calls their responses inappropriate.
In a column for the right-wing website Empower Wisconsin, Republican State Sen. Roger Roth argues that the key to "curing" ballots in Wisconsin elections is consistency. He said that election clerks in different parts of the state have their own rules in fixing ballot mistakes and that causes distrust, he maintains.