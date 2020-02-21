State Debate: Can Bloomberg and Sanders share the same party? asks Dominique Paul Noth

Dominique Paul Noth wants to know if Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders can share the same party. On his Dom's Domain politics blog, Noth says it's as if Democrats have created Frankenstein opposites to destroy themselves, each controlling a third of the voters against Donald Trump.
Blogger David Blaska's take on the Dem presidential debate Wednesday night is that Bloomberg got "stopped and frisked." The conservative Blaska says that his campaign is a non-disclosure agreement and he predicts that the former New York mayor is finished.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey insists that the Air Force's environmental impact statement on basing F-35s at Madison's Truax Field is a bipartisan win for everyone. Humphrey says he believes that Madison and Dane County's rank and file have much trust in Truax and the Air Guard and support the F-35s here.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy gives his take on the winners and losers in Tuesday's primary election. Among his list of losers is "nonpartisan Supreme Court races." Voters in April will have to pick between a deep red candidate in Daniel Kelly and a deep blue candidate in Jill Karofsky, he observes.
Wisconsin Republican legislators are about to pass their
shoot the taxpayers in the foot" plan, blogs James Rowen on the Political Environment site. He's talking about tougher sentencing rules that GOP legislators are championing without any regard to what it means to the already burgeoning prison population at huge costs to the taxpayers.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts an article that appeared on Alternet outlining "how to beat a Trumpbot." The article by Jeremy Sherman says the trick is to know virtually nothing, but you get to "act like a complete and absolute know-it-all" at the same time.