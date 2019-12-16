State Debate: Calling work the pathway to a better life, the Beloit Daily News backs Trump's food stamp cutbacks

Admitting that the SNAP (or food stamp) program isn't a major spending line in the federal budget, the Beloit Daily News nevertheless supports the Trump administration's plan to cut off able-bodied adults from receiving food stamps if they don't have a job or, at least, be looking for one. Work is the pathway to a better life, the paper insists.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is incredulous that after complaining that Democrats couldn't get to the USMCA trade pact because they were consumed by impeachment, the Republican-controlled Senate, now that the Dems have finished passing it, has decided it can't consider it until — after the impeachment trial!
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey pens a note to Melania Trump, telling her that there's bullying taking place right in the White House. He points to her husband's embarrassing hissy fit over the fact Time Magazine named 16-year-old climate change fighter Greta Thunburg its person of the year. He recalls Melania's angry response when an impeachment witness mentioned the Trump's son Barron. What about this? he asks.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls Wisconsin's Kewaunee County the state's Flint, Michigan, He points to another major manure spill in the county and chastises Republican legislators for doing nothing to help the situation.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska make it clear he won't run again for school board and he chastises neighborhood residents for talking big about doing protesting the city's and school's policies on juvenile crime and law enforcement, but in the end don't show up to do anything about it.
In a RightWisconsin post, the MacIver Institute's Bill Osmulski complains about a Northeast Wisconsin Technical College policy that in order to each there you have to finish a course on "living inclusively." Osmulski claims that it's a course meant to promote the social justice agenda among its instructors and, in turn, foist that agenda on the students.