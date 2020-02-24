State Debate: 'Buy American' might cost Wisconsin taxpayers, Racine Journal Times complains

The Racine Journal Times worries that "Buy American" bills introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature will wind up costing taxpayers. One of the bills, the paper cautions, would require Wisconsin to award a contract to the lowest bid by a Wisconsin company. Unfortunately, that bid might be much higher than, for example, a company in Illinois. This could all result in driving up costs for projects in the state, the paper editorializes.
The La Crosse Tribune believes that Wisconsin's Secretary of Transportation Craig Thompson, is "on the right road." The paper editorializes that it likes the way the secretary, still unconfirmed by the Republican-controlled state Senate, is methodically spreading highway improvements around the state and working with local governments to improve transportation.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen makes note that state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is OK with Donald Trump's clemency for disgraced ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. Just another dose of Wisconsin Republican mental murkiness, he comments.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska calls Harvard Law professor Cass Sunstein arrogant for suggesting that the Department of Justice be made an independent body and not subject to the whims of whoever is president. Funny, Blaska contends, that Sunstein never expressed this view when Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch were bending Justice's arc toward social justice.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk, Bruce Thompson, asks if school choice will help re-elect Donald Trump. He insists that Democrats' attacks on choice and charter schools favored by minorities could backfire. He notes how Trump and Mike Pence have already appeared in Wisconsin to push school choice, signaling that they will try to capitalize on the issue this fall.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is upset that Bernie Sanders won't release all his medical records. The lack of accountability runs deep in those who seek to hijack a political party, Humphrey contends, comparing Sanders' health records with Donald Trump's tax returns.