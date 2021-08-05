State Debate: Business needs to mandate shots for employees, insists blogger John Torinus

Business needs to lead the way on mandated shots, insists business blogger John Torinus. Unknowingly, he says, the anti-vaxxers are flirting with another recession that can absolutely be avoided. He calls on companies to demand their employees get vaccinated as a condition of holding a job.
A recent incident in Caledonia demonstrated the value of police body cameras, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The video cleared up what would have otherwise been a confusing and contentious case, the paper says. Video cams provide the proof of whether a law was followed or violated, it adds.
Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson contends the Wisconsin Public Radio should get a second opinion to counter the one espoused by controversial Dr. Marty Makary on a WPR talk show this week. Carlson points out how Makary has been wrong about the coronavirus, consistently contending that it isn't as serious as thought. Listeners needs to hear from others, the blogger insists.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign names the Republican Governors' Association as its influence peddler for the month of August. The WDC compiles a list of the donations made to Wisconsin politicians during the last several years and what the money is aimed at accomplishing.
Freshman Wisconsin congressman Tom Tiffany claims that federal health officials lacks of transparency is causing confusion among Americans. In a WisOpinion column, the northwest Wisconsin Republican complains that health officials flip flop on guidance involving the pandemic.
M.D. Kittle, the chief writer for the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, is wondering whether lockdowns and shutdowns are far behind now that there's new concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. He implies that government officials are considering doing just that.