State Debate: Business blogger John Torinus calls for common sense over the vaccine

How about common sense ala Joe Biden on vaccines?, asks business blogger John Torinus. He believes the president is correct in requiring businesses to make sure employees are vaccinated or have negative COVID tests. Republican resisters are on the wrong side of history, he insists.
David Blaska blogs sarcastically about Madison's new 25 miles per hour speed limit on Whitney Way near his home. He suggests that brazen car thieves are ignoring the new speed limit. Can't they read?, he asks.
Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell mocks State Supt. of Public Instruction Jill Underly on the MacIver Institute blog site, claiming that Republicans have funded Wisconsin schools generously, yet she still wants more.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site praises Republican legislators for taking on what he calls divisive critical race theory. He chides Democrats for speaking against the GOP's efforts to curtail CRT curriculum.
Blogger Bill Stokes marvels that no one is confronting the likes of Michael Gableman, Fred Prehn and Robin Vos over their "taunting buffoon dances" across Wisconsin. Quoting Pogo, he says we have met the enemy and it is us, referring to the three "dishonest" Republicans.