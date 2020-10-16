State Debate: Bruce Murphy wonders if Milwaukee's ex-sheriff Clarke inspired Michigan militia

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy asks if former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke was the inspiration for the Michigan militia that was hoping to kidnap the governor? Clarke gave speeches in Michigan urging people to defy the governor's coronavirus measures. His speeches were passed on by several right wing groups, Murphy adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen chides Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for what he calls a weak jab at Gov. Tony Evers over the state's insistence that Foxconn does not qualify for state subsidies with its current job creation numbers. Vos claimed that the state is declining the subsidies in an effort to hurt the president, who was a champion along with Scott Walker, Vos and other Republicans. Rowen replies, no, he isn't, he's merely holding the giant Taiwanese firm to the contract it signed with the state.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, 8th District U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher reminds his constituents that the battle against the coronavirus is more important now then ever and asks them to practice social distancing and wearing of face masks when close to each other.
Since Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is asking for a $2 million cut in the city's police budget, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists that the mayor ought to cut her own salary, too. He points out there her pay is more than the governor of the state makes.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says that Maine Sen. Susan Collins has met her last campaign. He claims that her attempts to play both sides of the fence -- especially with the Brett Kavanaugh appointment to the Supreme Court -- and then siding with Trump in the end has doomed her bid for re-election.
Milwaukee journalist Dan Shafer on his Recombobulation blog insists that Wisconsin is still up for grabs in the presidential election. Biden may be leading but undecideds loom, he writes. Close to 8 percent polled still say they don't know who they'll pick and since Wisconsin elections are typically decided by one percent of the vote, this is a crucial factor.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!