State Debate: Bruce Murphy notes troubling rise in anti-semitic incidents in Wisconsin

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy cites figures that show anti-semitic incidents have jumped by 329% in Wisconsin since 2015. The skyrocketing figures coincide with the Donald Trump administration's rhetoric, a study finds, and Murphy points to the 1st District congressional campaigns of failed GOP candidate Paul Nehlen.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that the Foxconn development's lag in fulfilling its Wisconsin job promises is good news for a high-tech Illinois company which feared that Foxconn would make it more difficult for it to attract employees. So Foxconn's failures are a relief, Rowen points out.
The conservative MacIver Institute's Ola Lisowski points to a report that in 2018 Wisconsin students from 186 high schools were required to take remedial English and math courses when entering the UW system. It shows how thousands of students arrive at college woefully unprepared, she contends.
RightWisconsin is featuring a monthly column by Republican state Sen. Dale Kooyenga based on the conservative book "Why Nations Fail," a treatise on how left-wing politics have failed governments around the world. This month he focuses on how U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, represents the worst of those politics.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska happens to be in Los Angeles just in time for Tuesday's primary election. He notes that 40% of Californians had already voted absentee, well before the moderates in the Dem primary dropped out and announced their support for Joe Biden. He says the LA Times has editorialized that that's why early voting is bad.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey insists that MSNBC's Chris Matthews will be sorely missed. He was all about institutional memory, he claims. Matthews was able to recount pertinent political history, something that today's young people don't know, he writes.