State Debate: Bruce Murphy cites Wisconsin Cong. Mike Gallagher's 'vanishing courage'

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy comments on what he calls the "vanishing courage" of Wisconsin's 8th District congressman, Mike Gallagher. Murphy notes the "swashbuckling" feel of Gallagher's comments following the Jan. 6th insurrection at the Capitol and how he was the only Wisconsin Republican member of Congress who didn't support overturning the Joe Biden election. Now, Murphy notes, he's turned tail and joins the anti-Liz Cheney crew, showing a lack of courage to challenge the pro-Trump GOP majority in the House.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that cities shouldn't go beyond the CDC's guidelines. The paper points to Brookline, Mass., where local authorities are still requiring masks when the CDC has relaxed the guidelines on when and where they need to be worn by vaccinated people. The paper hopes that other municipalities won't do the same.
Blogging on the Wisconsin Spotlight website, M.D. Kittle proclaims Gov. Tony Evers' Workforce Development Department a failure, citing a report that many of the unemployed had to wait months for unemployment checks while at the same time it didn't prevent a massive amount of fraud, protecting the taxpayers.
Right-wing Milwaukee talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in a MacIver Institute posting, suggests that evidence shows that the COVID-19 virus escaped from a Chinese laboratory. He cites Wisconsin's Cong. Mike Gallagher's research into the possibility. Gallagher himself believes that this is a probability, O'Donnell maintains.
Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski calls out Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for refusing to allow an immunocompromised Wisconsin legislator from attending Assembly sessions virtually. And this is a guy who claims he's pro-life, Wisniewski adds.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey wonders whatever happened to reason among the Republicans? He remembers robust debates on issues like the flat tax and now it's all about Dr. Suess and in Wisconsin the need to mandate the playing of the national anthem. He insists that the party's direction should be a concern to the country.