State Debate: Bruce Murphy calls Wisconsin Republicans' objections to Andrea Palm 'silly'

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy insists that the states new conservative Republicans -- Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald -- look silly on their objections to former Wisconsin health secretary-designee Andrea Palm serving in the Biden administration. He points to them taking up from their State Senate colleagues in fighting Palm on all fronts and still attacking her despite her accomplishments.
All those free-market Republicans in the State Legislature now want to tell businesses what to do as they introduce legislation to prevent them from requiring customers to provide proof of vaccines when entering their places, complains Democurmudgeon John Peterson.
The Wisconsin Budget Project blogs that that tax cuts in Gov. Tony Ever's budget proposal would go mostly to low-income people. His plan would provide more earned income tax credit, an improved credit for property taxes and a credit for childcare services, the organization points out.
Michael McSahne of the conservative national research EdChoice posts on Right Wisconsin a blog that asks if the emergence of "Hybrid Homeschooling" is the future of education. He says its research shows that a sizable number of parents would prefer to have their children attend some classes in-person in schools, but be home schooled part of the time.
At long last, the DNR is going to take another look at Long Lake, which he describes as Gone Lake because its water level has fallen because of excessive ground water pumping, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. It's good to see the agency relying on science and data to examine what has happened to the Waushara County lake, he adds.
In its weekly "cheers and jeers" editorial, the La Crosse Tribune gives a shout out to area vaccinators who are getting COVID-19 shots into the arms of residents. It reserves a jeer for those who showed their biases during a hearing on locating a 12-unit affordable housing complex in a city neighborhood. It's one thing to express opposition, but the tone of those in attacking a Realtor who was behind the location is beyond the pale, the paper says.
Finish the wall or the next Trump will, exhorts Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. He points to a New York Times' column by Bret Stephens who reluctantly has decided the wall is necessary to prevent reckless behavior by immigrants trying to get into the U.S. like the incident in which a van loaded with 25 people crashed, killing 13.