State Debate: Bruce Murphy asks if Wisconsin has laziest Legislature in the U.S.?

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy wants to know if the Wisconsin Legislature is the laziest in the nation. Other states with full-time Legislatures have met 18 times more frequently than has Wisconsin's, he notes. He surmises that one of the reasons GOP leaders don't want to meet stems from the fact most Wisconsinites support Gov. Tony Evers' pandemic actions and they don't want to face any controversial issues this close to the election.
Meanwhile, Political Environment blogger James Rowen posts a list of 20 countries, all of which had fewer deaths from Covid-19 during the past week than the state of Wisconsin. Yet, Wisconsin legislators have refused to meet in the last six months to address this growing death toll, he writes.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that election clerks need all the help they can get and expresses surprise that a conservative group is trying to block grants to help those clerks in five Wisconsin cities. There is nothing partisan about this, but the commendable effort to make it easier for people to vote on election day, it adds.
Yes, this is a hellish mess in Wisconsin says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. All you have to do is look at the front pages of the newspapers, he blogs, and all the while Donald Trump and others downplay the diseases' seriousness.
Writing on the right-wing MacIver Institute's website, Milwaukee radio talker Dan O'Donnell accuses the governor of holding bars and restaurants hostage with his latest 25 percent capacity order. He asserts that the governor is doing this as a pre-election ploy.
And another far right commentator, M.D. Kittle of Empower Wisconsin contends that Evers screws liberty again. He calls the governor's 25 percent capacity rule another bureaucratic beating for bars, restaurants and retailers in Wisconsin and insists that Evers is hurting the state's economy with his power grabs.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska slams the Madison City Council for voting to spend $10,000 for an audio evaluation to determine who used the "c" word during a Council hearing. He calls it a naked partisan inquisition aimed at Ald. Paul Skidmore and says that other Council members have uttered their own profanities without consequence.
