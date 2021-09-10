State Debate: Brandtjens 'big lie,' COVID safety push back, Wisconsin's prison numbers in today's debate

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign posts a quick snapshot of a legislator it calls "Big Lie" backer State Rep. Janel Brandtjen. The WDC traces the legislator's previous history in which she called for negating the results of the 2020 presidential election which has now culminated in her attempt to launch an "audit" to find what she is sure are irregularities.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that he's come across yet another new online word in the COVID wars, Vaxonfreude. It means a sense of joy when someone unvaccinated gets the virus, he says. Humphrey goes on to describe the raging online battle which is all over the map and becoming more polarized.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson, meanwhile, writes that pandemic politics is threatening lives and the economy. He reports that the data for Wisconsin is worrying and adds that the politics is nothing short of puzzling.
His colleague at Urban Milwaukee, Bruce Murphy, columnizes about Wisconsin's sorry record on imprisonment. It ranks 24th in the nation in per capita imprisonments, but compared to other countries, the state is off the charts, Murphy explains.
In a guest column for the Hill, retiring Wisconsin Democratic congressman Ron Kind urges a go slow approach on the human infrastructure bill, gaining partisan support for programs that will be long lasting rather than failing to learn from the past that has seen too many good programs fail because Congress decided to try to do too much for so little.
In a Wisconsin Examiner piece, Elizabeth Ward, state director of the Sierra Club, writes that we can't stop climate change by investing in fossil fuels. While Wisconsin's Alliant Energy is leading the way to retire fossil fuel generation, other state utilities are dragging their feet to replace coal and gas with clean fuels, she insists.