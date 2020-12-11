State Debate: Both renters and landlords need help from Congress, says Racine Journal Times

Congress needs to help both landlords and renters, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Up to 40 million people are facing evictions because of the coronavirus crisis, a disproportionate number who are low income, and they need immediate help. But, so, too, do the landlords, many of them mom and pop property owners, the paper points out.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls the Wisconsin climate change action plan released by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes earlier this week a welcome, long over-due blueprint. After eight years of inaction by the Scott Walker administration, this plan can get Wisconsin started in the right direction, he adds.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson outlines how Donald Trump lost Wisconsin on Nov. 3rd. He charts the changes in voting patterns between 2016 and 2020 to show how various locales changed. But, he's still puzzled why so many rural people in the state would vote for a man who is out to destroy democracy.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle claims that Madison's "socialist" mayor is pushing guaranteed income with no strings attached. She has the city taking part in Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's funding of a #smartsmall initiative to give funding to local families in need. Kittle's worried that that will allow people to freeload and eventually the city will wind up paying the costs.
We're seeing how this pandemic is exposing the different treatments received by the haves and have nots, insists Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. He notes that Rudy Giuliani, who came down with the virus earlier this week, was sent to the hospital and got the same treatment as Donald Trump did last month. Now he's out. Others should be so lucky, he says.
Blogger Bill Stokes calls attention to a recent study in China that showed panda bears smear themselves with horse manure in an apparent effort to ward off the cold. He compares that to Republicans who he says are smearing themselves with horse manure from the White House these days.
