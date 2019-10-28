In a lengthy Bloomberg News piece, Francis Wilkinson takes a close look at Wisconsin and concludes that Donald Trump could actually get more votes in 2020 than he did in winning the state in 2016. He examines why Democrats fear the non-college educated white vote in the coming year.
Two years in, Foxconn is a flop, says a blunt Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He compiles a list of promises made by the Taiwanese conglomerate, which was awarded up to $4 billion in incentives to build in southeast Wisconsin by the Scott Walker administration, and what has actually transpired in the two years since.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska urges his readers to turn out for two hearings this week on who should be Madison's new schools superintendent. He suggests people voice their support for someone like Kaleem Caire, former Urban League CEO and founder of One City Schools.
Speaking of Madison schools, the Racine Journal Times weighs in on the firing of the Madison West High School security guard over his repeating of the N-word earlier this month. Well intentioned policies can be wrong, the paper says, and the Madison School District's "zero tolerance" policy was just that. The guard should never have been fired, it adds.
What is it? Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman asks of Donald Trump. Have we defeated ISIS as he said a few weeks ago or are we still trying to defeat ISIS as he said Sunday following the killing of al-Baghdadi? It's got to be either or, he adds.
The impeachment inquiry is legal, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, adding that the Republicans need to grab hold of reality, He says a court ruling on the legality of the inquiry is a big plus for the Democrats who are conducting it.