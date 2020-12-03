State Debate: Bloggers rip Republican legislators' belated coronavirus plan

Political Environment blogger James Rowen accuses legislative Republicans of trying to grab yet more power from the governor as it releases, after a seven month delay, their ideas on how to attack the coronavirus crisis. Besides, the GOP legislators' proposed legislation doesn't address the coronavirus, it coddles it, he adds.
Democurmudgeon John Peterson ridicules the finally released legislative Republican plan to attack the coronavirus pandemic. Not only would it yank local control from health officials, but establish the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee as the arbiter of how the vaccine is distributed, he writes, adding that the Republicans act like there never was a pandemic.
Support small businesses by wearing a mask, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Think of it this way, the paper says, would you rather stubbornly refuse to wear a mask and then wind up causing all business to shut down because of rampant infection and then probably losing the small business for good?
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Will Flanders, the research director for the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty claims there is no relationship between spending and academic outcomes in Wisconsin schools. He says that's revealed in the Department of Public Instruction's recent data release, which he claims the department held back for several months.
Business blogger John Torinus comments that Wisconsin's vote defect level is low by most industry standards. The accuracy of the state's voting system was affirmed once again by the recounts in Dane and Milwaukee Counties, showing that election workers do a hell of a job, he adds.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy is wondering whether drivers in Wisconsin are going crazy during the pandemic. He notes that traffic and accidents are down, but motor vehicle fatalities have risen by 17 percent this year. He adds that the state appears to be an outlier in the traffic statistics.
The Beloit Daily News is glad the city's school board has agreed to undergo sensitivity training after receiving complaints about how board members interact with a Black board member. But, it adds in an editorial, the board still has miles to go in acting civilly to one another.
