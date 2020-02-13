State Debate: Bloggers incensed by Roger Stone scandal; Racine hit with cyber attack, Journal Times notes

Political Environment blogger James Rowen points to the Justice Department's interference with the sentencing of Roger Stone and says it's more important than ever for Wisconsin to defeat Donald Trump this fall. Wisconsin voters need to repudiate not only Trump and his smashing of the law, but also former Gov. Scott Walker who is running Trump's Wisconsin campaign.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey adds that the Roger Stone case, in which Donald Trump apparently convinced Attorney General William Barr to overturn his DOJ attorney's sentencing recommendation underscores the danger Trump represents for the country.
The Racine Journal Times calls attention to a cyber attack on the city's computer systems at the end of last month. It serves as a warning that Racine and other municipal governments need to use extra caution in securing their data. If not, catastrophe could lie ahead, it adds.
Writing for the conservative MacIver Institute, state Rep. Warren Petryk argues that Wisconsin needs licensing reform. The Eau Claire Republican insists that the state's licensing requirements for many professions are making it harder for employers to make hires, leaving everyone in limbo.
Betsy Thatcher, in a piece on the conservative Badger Institute website, documents the problems a pediatric dentist and a chiropractor had in getting licenses to practice in the state, the dentist on the Lake Superior Chippewa Indian Reservation. There needs to be standardization, the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter insists.
Empower Wisconsin's M. D. Kittle trumpets a report examining former Gov. Scott Walker's controversial Act 10 that concludes the legislation saved the state billions of dollars. The report was compiled by an organization called the Institute for Reforming Government whose executive director is a former Scott Walker chief of staff.
On the Our Wisconsin Revolution website, Mike McCabe talks about blind spots when it comes to candidates running in primary elections. He says the mother of all blind spots is the game people play about who is or isn't electable and he suggests that instead of engaging in such theoretical nonsense, people vote for the candidate they think is best.