State Debate: Bloggers debate Tony Evers' redistricting plan; DOT secretary claims progress

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says that Gov. Tony Evers is right, Wisconsin needs redistricting reform now. Redistricting without gerrymandering is crucial to sound governing, he insists, adding the Republicans need to get on board.
But, RightWisconsin editor James Wigderson contends that Evers' redistricting proposal in his state of the state address if far from nonpartisan. He claims it's nonsense that for Evers to appoint a commission to draw up a "people's map" would be nonpartisan.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' response to Evers' redistricting proposal, calling it a "misleading and snarky" dismissal of the governor's proposal. Rowen notes Vos contends that Evers is using a "gimmick," forgetting the gimmickry that Vos' fellow Republicans used to gerrymander the state 10 years ago.
Gov. Tony Evers' secretary of transportation Craig Thompson insists that Wisconsin is back on the right track in fixing the state's roads and highways. He lists five achievements accomplished during 2019. They are first steps with a lot more work to be done, he writes.
Columnist Steve Walters, in a piece that appears on the Janesville Gazette's website, notes that Wisconsin Republicans are targeting Democrats in districts that Donald Trump won in 2016. He adds that the GOP needs just three seats in the Assembly to attain a veto-proof majority.
In a guest column for the Superior Telegram, state Sen. Janet Bewley lays out her new year's resolutions which she hopes will bring people together. The Wisconsin Democrat insists the new year will give legislators a chance to put partisan politics of the past behind us.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is back on the impeachment issue, insisting today that former Vice President Joe Biden' and his son's Burisma connection has not been debunked. Blaska demands to know why Democrats keep saying that.