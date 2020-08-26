State Debate: Bloggers debate the Kenosha shooting and its aftermath

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey calls the Kenosha police shooting the most vile and unconscionable act he's ever witnessed. Seven shots fired in the back wasn't an accident, Humphrey adds. No one can condone this shooting, the blogger continues, and everyone must speak out against it.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson posts a tweet from a small businessman announcing that he is permanently closing because of more vandalism to his business and the looting of all his merchandise following the shooting. Wigderson wants to know how this serves justice and claims somebody has to explain.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey says the video of the police shooting says it all: Enough is enough. Those who are focusing on the damage to business because of the outrage in the wake of the shooting are putting their attention in the wrong place. Black Americans are traumatized by incidents like these, he adds.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy asks if Joe Biden's Democratic National Convention snub will hurt him in Wisconsin. He concludes that it's hard to tell. Because of the nuances of the pandemic it isn't comparable to Hillary Clinton's failure to campaign here in 2016 despite attempts by Republicans to claim so, he notes. There is the possibility that voters will see the Trump/Pence visits as foolhardy in face of a health crisis.
The West Bend Daily News' right-wing columnist Owen Robinson says it's time that we defund "government" schools. He insists that if the police are a failed institution, than so, too, are the schools where public employees have been slurping at the public trough and failing in their jobs.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts an advertisement he received from the Republican National Committee announcing a sale on Donald Trump campaign gear. It includes a special code to get a 30 percent discount and Heinzelman's sure some of his readers will want to take advantage.
