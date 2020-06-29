State Debate: Bloggers cite GOP folly of move to kill Obamacare in midst of a pandemic

Donald Trump gives a huge election present to the Democrats claims Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He notes the Justice Department's petition to the Supreme Court to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, smack dab in the middle of a pandemic.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen adds that the Republican Party is just one of Trump's expendables. If his plan to kill off Obamacare fails, so what to him?, Rowen adds. Losing the presidency is no big deal to him because he's set himself up to spend the rest of his life holding rallies and fundraisers.
Madison's "Taliban" now wants to destroy Abraham Lincoln, says Madison's rightie blogger, David Blaska. He notes a report that the president of the UW's Black Student Union says just because Lincoln freed the slaves doesn't mean he was pro Black. He calls this pure idiocy, especially coming from a college student.
The Racine Journal Times hails the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last week that extended job protection to LGBTQ workers, but warns that there's still work to be done to ensure equality. The paper notes that the federal law exempts businesses with fewer than 15 employees and contains other loopholes that need to be filled in the years ahead.
Kolby Kolbert of air ambulance provider LifeLink III, writes in a WisOpinion column that millions of people in rural America are vulnerable unless Congress takes action to ensure the viability of air transportation to and from rural clinics scattered around Wisconsin and other states.
