State Debate: Bloggers agree racial justice changes need to be enacted now

Business blogger John Torinus agrees that "outlaw" protesters are hurting the real causes for needed change represented by peaceful protesters around the country. He describes tbose problems as heavy-handed policing and the need to improve police training, just for starters in a long list. We can't let those changes go unanswered, he insists.
If we don't make changes now, then when?, asks State Sen. Lena Taylor in a column for the Milwaukee Courier. Noting that it's been 57 years since Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous march on Washington, she insists that the time has come to make the changes we needed long ago.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy reports on the claim made by former Milwaukee Mayor John Norquist that Milwaukee isn't the most racist city in the country. Norquist said the measures used to make that charge are themselves out dated and tend to consider any city with a large Black population as racist.
There is enough food in Kenosha County that no one should go hungry, editorializes the Kenosha News, yet many do. The paper contends that at the heart of the problem is the amount of food that residents waste every day. We all need to stop the waste and make sure that food banks get food that we don't use so that others can be fed, the paper tells its readers.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen contends that former Gov. Scott Waker's controversial Act 10 is still hurting education in Wisconsin. He points to new data that show an exodus of veteran teachers from schools, particularly in Milwaukee, that he says has inflicted a decline in the quality of education in the state.
In an editorial, the Racine Journal Times visits the controversy in Florida over an experiment that introduces genetically modified mosquitos into the environment in hopes of reducing the number of female mosquitoes that bite humans and tend to spread diseases. The paper doesn't take a stand for or against, but hopes it will prove safe and someday can be used to stop the spread of disease by mosquitoes here in Wisconsin.
