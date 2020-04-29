State Debate: Blogger wonders why we don't use cable TV to broadcast lessons for school kids

Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders why we aren't using television to broadcast school lessons to children like we used to do years ago? He describes art and music presentations on the vocational school channel that were sent to Milwaukee schools when he was a kid, but no more. While not everyone has a computer, almost all kids would have access to a tv, he says.

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy calls out Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' "quack science." He repeatedly tells us he's not a doctor, but then repeatedly rejects medical experts advice on the pandemic, Murphy writes, citing his incessant push to overturn the governor's stay at home order.

Political Environment blogger James Rowen slams Vos for claiming that he's the constitutional equivalent to the governor. Rowen accuses Vos of another ego trip, pointing out that there are indeed officials elected by all the people of the state, not just the 16,775 in Racine County who voted for Vos as one of 99 members in the State Assembly. Some 1.3 million people voted for Gov. Tony Evers, he adds.