State Debate: Blogger wonders why Ron Johnson isn't supporting his own staffer in congressional run?

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is showing a lack of loyalty in the 7th Congressional District primary election. Although a member of his own staff, Jason Church, is running for the GOP nomination against state Sen. Tom Tiffany, Johnson hasn't made an endorsement in the contest, Humphrey points out.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson claims that it took Gov. Tony Evers to get legislative Republicans to face up to the fact that Wisconsin farmers are in trouble. They did nothing for eight years, Peterson insists, but when Evers exposed them, they quickly scrambled to do something.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman puts his own spin on the New Hampshire presidential primary, contending that while Bernie Sanders won the contest, party moderates combined overwhelmed his and Elizabeth Warren's totals. Besides, Sanders didn't do nearly as well as he did in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, he adds.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska asks whether a liberal can win a statewide Supreme Court race in Wisconsin. Blaska reposts right-wing blogger M.D. Kittle's contention that Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky has been soft on people who attack police. This compared to conservative incumbent justice Dan Kelly who has the endorsement of Milwaukee cops, he writes.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy says polls show surprising support for Milwaukee's public schools. Most of respondents to recent polls show they believe the schools need more money and say they view referendum proposals positively.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen accuses Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of playing self-serving, party-enriching games instead of performing straight-forward public service. Rowen uses as an example Vos' decision to replace a rape kit testing bill that had already passed the Senate with a new one aimed at helping voucher schools, thereby endangering final passage of a rape kit bill at all.