Reacting to a NPR report that Rudy Giuliani's name has appeared 400 times in the first few depositions that have been made public in the impeachment inquiry, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders if it isn't time to start chanting "Lock him up?"
What happens when chaos replaces responsible governing? asks Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. His comments were directed at the news that the Ukraine matter had to wait while Donald Trump had diplomats working on his plan to buy Greenland. Trump supporters may consider all this to be fun and games, he adds, but it's terribly serious.
Eric O'Keefe, who has run the Koch Brothers-supported Club for Growth in Wisconsin, is up with a column on his Empower Wisconsin website pushing the state Legislature to "save the country" by voting to join the Convention of States aimed at amending the U.S. Constitution.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists that the mainstream news media hears only liberal whistle blowers. He maintains in a blog today that had the Ukraine whistle blower outed Joe Biden you can bet the media would have named that person by now. It's different when it involves Donald Trump, Blaska contends.
In a RightWisconsin posting, the conservative MacIver Institute's Ola Lisowski charges that the Milwaukee Public Schools board continues to favor staffing over students. She's particularly upset that the board has voted pay raises for some staff, but claims it has done nothing to improve student test scores.