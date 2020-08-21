State Debate: Blogger says Steve Bannon indictment example of what happens when grifters in White House

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, noting the indictment of former Trump aide Steve Bannon and several other Trump backers for defrauding investors, insists this is what happens when grifters take over a White House. The grifting style has been part of Donald Trump's life forever, he adds.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson reports that the State Supreme Court has become radically activist. He posts several examples of where the court has decided to rule on lawsuits that haven't yet been adjudicated in the lower courts. This despite the principle, he says, that lower courts are supposed to be the finders of fact.
In a blog for Right Wisconsin, Elder Jerome Smith Sr., pastor of Milwaukee's Greater Praise Church of God in Christ, contends that we need a better choice for president than Joe Biden because Biden has been behind every policy that has hurt Black Americans for the past 50 years.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska comes rushing to the defense of Democratic district attorney Ismael Ozanne who he claims was "indicted" by a story in The Capital Times earlier in the week that examined Ozanne's record of dealing with race issues. He says the paper has accused him of being too tough on crime.
Forward Lookout blogger Brenda Konkel goes back 15 years, detailing recommendations and actions taken by the City Council and others on combatting gun violence in the city. We know what we need to do, she says, but we fail to follow up and provide the resources.
In a posting for the MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee conservative radio talk show host calls a school district's plan to limit its schools to virtual learning, but then announcing it will open a day camp for elementary school kids for a $100 a week, is a "great public school swindle."
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!