State Debate: Blogger notes how Trump called Obama's job numbers 'fake' and asks if same is true of Trump's

Donald Trump's job numbers and plunging unemployment percentage are all fake, a lie, unbelievable and total nonsense. After all, wasn't that how Trump characterized Barack Obama's good numbers when he was running for president in 2016?, asks Democurmudgeon John Peterson.

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey insists that Democrats aren't gloating over the probable impeachment of Donald Trump, but are honoring the serious nature of what they're doing.  For them to have looked away at what this president has done and continues to do would not have been honorable, he adds.

Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that rural Wisconsin water cleanup has a murky future. He points to the DNR's policy board that even though it approved taking a first step to regulate nitrates that are seeping into the water supply, the effort will be led by a Scott Walker appointee. Don't expect much, Rowen implies.

M.D. Kittle, on the conservative Empower Wisconsin website, highlights a recent report from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the big business lobby, that calls out local governments for using taxpayers' money to lobby for higher taxes.

RightWisconsin's James Wigderson insists that Gov. Tony Evers needs to get a lump of coal for Christmas. That's because the governor calls the Christmas tree a holiday tree and used it to push a science theme. He ignores science, for instance, says Wigderson, when he refuses to recognize school choice.

The Racine Journal Times is ecstatic over a proposal to turn the long vacant downtown Zahn's Department Store into a hotel. The paper notes that the building in the heart of Racine's Monument Square has sat empty for decades with proposal after proposal falling through. There's now hope that this will finally change, the editorial adds.

