Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is troubled by the increasing use of profanity by Donald Trump, both in his tweets and in speeches at rallies. Humphrey is alarmed at how much his rally fans cheer him for his profane language. Perhaps if these people expanded their vocabularies, he suggests, they wouldn't be turned away from jobs and other situations that breed their resentment.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen chides state Rep. John Nygren, co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee, for refusing to help pay for the $200,000 legal fees he racked up trying to block a liberal group from his twitter account. Instead he's telling taxpayers to pony up for his indiscretions, Rowen says.
In a column for the weekly Isthmus, Ruth Conniff describes how Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders mislead to fight gun control efforts by Gov. Tony Evers. Although Evers is not proposing assault rifle buybacks, Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald contend that his real motive is to take away guns, including deer rifles. She points out how and why they do that, taking talking points from their campaign benefactors at the NRA.
Two staffers with the conservative MacIver Institute forewarn Gov. Evers' task force on drug prices that it shouldn't consider "socialist" programs to allow drug-depriving decisions when it makes its recommendations. Brett Healy and Chris Rochester claim there's a trend to refuse to pay for ultra-expensive drugs because they might not aid the patient anyhow.
In a WisOpinion posting, small business owner Mitch Hoyt warns politicians that if they put too many restrictions on big tech companies like Facebook, small businesses will get hurt. He explains how the digital tools from those big companies helped him grow his maple syrup business.
The Badger Institute blog posts a story from a Minnesota freelance writer who describes how successful Minnesota's "dental therapist" program has been since it was OKed by the state. The therapists are able to do basic dental procedures, helping to solve the problem of dentist shortages, particularly in impoverished areas of the state.