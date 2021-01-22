State Debate: Blogger claims Senate exposed Robin Vos, Ron Johnson said to be challenging McConnell

The Republican-controlled State Senate exposed Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for the egotistical incompetent politician he is, claims Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. He says that the Senate's agreement on a COVID aid bill with Gov. Tony Evers caught Vos in another lie about the inability to get an aid bill passed. He's the problem, not the governor, Peterson insists.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey notes that Donald Trump left office on the day of the most American deaths from the coronavirus infections. It should come as no surprise that Trump left new President Joe Biden with no strategy in the fight against the disease, he insists.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson writes that Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson may run against Mitch McConnell for the Senate's GOP leadership if McConnell votes to find Donald Trump guilty of the impeachment charges. This isn't the first time Johnson has run afoul of McConnell, he adds.
Angela Lang, exec director of Black Leaders Organized for Communities, and Matt Rothschild, exec director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign team up on an Urban Milwaukee column to make a plea to Wisconsin Republicans. Please stop the lies and stop fueling far-right threats to our democracy, they ask.
Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson names Donald Trump loyalist and Georgia attorney Lin Wood the "kook of the year," acing out other first-class Trump kooks like Rudy Giuliani and lawyer Sydney Powell for the honor. He points out the unhinged theories advanced by Wood these past several weeks.
In a posting commenting on the inauguration of Joe Biden, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says that he found it good -- it's hard not to like Joe Biden. But, he finds Fox News' Chris Wallace's assessment that it was the best inauguration speech ever a bit over the top, asking had he heard the one by JFK in 1960?