State Debate: Black lives are collateral damage in the pandemic, insists writer

Urban Milwaukee runs a piece by Malik Pitchford of the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service that says black lives are collateral damage in the pandemic. Re-opening factories and businesses before they are safe is putting profits before the lives of black and brown people, he writes.
Wisconsin hunters insist on tradition, notes the Racine Journal Times as Conservation Congress voters said, by a 3-1 margin, that they don't want the deer hunting season expanded from nine to 16 days. This, however, leaves the state's DNR in a quandary of how to address the deer over population that is currently plaguing the state, it editorializes.
Unfortunately, it's getting easier and easier to view Wisconsin as a failed state, claims Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. He says that is what Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald are doing, he insists. They demanded a seat at the table on the virus response and then when the Supreme Court handed it to them, they punted.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends that if it leaks anti-Trump then it leads. This, he claims, is how the media works today. You leak something that discredits Trump to a friendly reporter and the medium than makes a huge deal of it. It's called "resistance journalism," he insists.
In another Right Wisconsin posting, Cori Petersen of the conservative nonprofit law firm Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty claims that the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction invented a rule to keep families out of the school choice program. WILL, he notes, has filed suit to get the rule overturned.
