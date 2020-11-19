 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Debate: Bill Stokes stressed out by cost of this month's elections

State Debate: Bill Stokes stressed out by cost of this month's elections

Blogger Bill Stokes says he's trying to retreat from all the daily flow of infuriating news that's causing him stress, but then he's learned that $14 billion was spent in this month's elections. He lists all the problems that are not being addressed, including the Wisconsin Republican Legislature's failure to fight Covid, and is more stressed out as a result.

The Racine Journal Times says that like the results or not, the high turnout on Nov. 3 was a good start that needs to continue on future election days. The paper notes that the vote in its circulation area was up considerably, just like most of the country. But, presidential elections draw more voters and we need to increase participation in other elections as well, it adds. 

If a pedestrian was killed by a speeding car at an unmarked intersection and then a bicyclist was killed in an accident at the same place a few days later, people would demand that lawmakers do something to make the intersection safe, notes Political Environment blogger James Rowen. So why as hundreds of Wisconsinites are dying from Covid, doesn't the Legislature do something?, he asks.

Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson reports on the Wisconsin Institute on Law and Liberty study that contends its unions, not Covid, that determines whether schools are open in person. The research director of the conservative legal non-profit suggests the closing schools to in-person learning deserves more accountability from school officials.

M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site claims that Gov. Tony Evers' Covid relief plan isn't going to go far. He accuses Wisconsin's "mainstream media" of being Evers' public relations firm and then proceeds to hail Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' comments.

Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman comments that Milwaukee and Dane County are the lucky ones to get to recount their presidential votes. He contends that the Trump campaign's decision to just recount those two counties doesn't make sense because they are so strongly Democratic.

State Debate Illustration NEW

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John Nichols: Biden has a historic mandate
John Nichols

John Nichols: Biden has a historic mandate

President-elect Joe Biden has not merely received more votes than any presidential candidate in American history — he has finished the 2020 competition with a higher level of popular support than most of the winners of most of the presidential contests since the end of World War II.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics