State Debate: Bill Stokes stressed out by cost of this month's elections

Blogger Bill Stokes says he's trying to retreat from all the daily flow of infuriating news that's causing him stress, but then he's learned that $14 billion was spent in this month's elections. He lists all the problems that are not being addressed, including the Wisconsin Republican Legislature's failure to fight Covid, and is more stressed out as a result.
The Racine Journal Times says that like the results or not, the high turnout on Nov. 3 was a good start that needs to continue on future election days. The paper notes that the vote in its circulation area was up considerably, just like most of the country. But, presidential elections draw more voters and we need to increase participation in other elections as well, it adds.
If a pedestrian was killed by a speeding car at an unmarked intersection and then a bicyclist was killed in an accident at the same place a few days later, people would demand that lawmakers do something to make the intersection safe, notes Political Environment blogger James Rowen. So why as hundreds of Wisconsinites are dying from Covid, doesn't the Legislature do something?, he asks.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson reports on the Wisconsin Institute on Law and Liberty study that contends its unions, not Covid, that determines whether schools are open in person. The research director of the conservative legal non-profit suggests the closing schools to in-person learning deserves more accountability from school officials.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site claims that Gov. Tony Evers' Covid relief plan isn't going to go far. He accuses Wisconsin's "mainstream media" of being Evers' public relations firm and then proceeds to hail Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' comments.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman comments that Milwaukee and Dane County are the lucky ones to get to recount their presidential votes. He contends that the Trump campaign's decision to just recount those two counties doesn't make sense because they are so strongly Democratic.
