State Debate: Bill Stokes decries 'outrageous, offensive' training of hounds to hunt bears

Blogger Bill Stokes takes a broadside at what he calls Wisconsin's outrageous and offensive practice of being the only state that allows bear hunters to train their hounds by running them through the wild at the exact time wildlife is at the height of family rearing, including wolves. He blames the Republican choke-hold on state government where rules are written to benefit the special interests.
The Beloit Daily News editorializes that state and local decision-makers need to learn a lesson from the Foxconn deal. Noting that the agreement engineered by former Gov. Scott Walker has fallen apart, it suggests that governmental leaders need to adhere to the old adage -- if it's too good to be true, it probably isn't.
The Kenosha News says that at least one good thing survived the GOP members of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee bludgeoning of Tony Evers' budget -- the $100 million state venture capital fund. For a change, both parties agree to the importance of the fund to promote entrepreneurship in Wisconsin. Now if only they could agree on other important issues, the paper adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen complains that Wisconsin's representatives in Congress suggest that jobless Americans are lazy grifters. He quotes U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and other GOP reps for suggesting that unemployed people are staying at home because we're giving them too many benefits instead of making them return to their jobs.
But, Will Flanders, the research director for the conservative nonprofit Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, argues in a Right Wisconsin posting that the state needs to limit unemployment benefits if it is to get people back to work. He claims that generous benefits are keeping workers, especially those in the tourist industry, from returning to their old jobs.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign posts the remarks made by its executive director, Matt Rothschild, at the "we deserve fair maps" rally Monday. He said the reason Wisconsin isn't getting the programs that most of its citizens overwhelmingly favor stems from the evils of gerrymandered districts.
Former Republican State Rep. Adam Jarchow of Balsam Lake contends that fellow Republican Eric Toney, who has announced he is seeking the GOP nomination for attorney general, isn't fit to lead the office. In a WisOpinion column, he bases that on Toney's prosecution of small businesses that violated Gov. Tony Evers' coronavirus safety measures last year.