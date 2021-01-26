State Debate: Bill Kaplan urges Wisconsin GOP to listen to Biden on pandemic response

Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a WisOpinion piece, declares that President Joe Biden promises help for all Americans. He outlines the actions the new president has taken and his proposals to deal with the pandemic and helping individuals and small businesses with economic aid. He hopes Wisconsin Republicans are watching, especially since they are taking action to end Gov. Evers' mask mandate.
Apparently, defeated Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly isn't. In a column that appears on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin website, Kelly claims that Gov. Tony Evers' extraordinary powers must end. He applauds GOP legislators for acting to rescind the governor's mask mandate.
But, Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson contends that the legislative Republicans never did take the virus seriously, pointing out that it could have okayed Evers' mask requirement, but did nothing while now nearly 6,000 Wisconsin citizens have died. Think of that, he asserts.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is flabbergasted. The resistance by the GOP legislators shows they are always willing to put politics ahead of the people's safety. This why the Wisconsin GOP has become a death cult, he charges.
Noting the refusal of nurses in a Kansas county health department to administer the COVID vaccine, the Racine Journal Times editorializes that in a pandemic, don't side with the virus. The paper says the nurses in Coffey County don't believe the vaccine is safe, claiming it was only tested on 75 people before it was okayed when, in fact, it was tested on 71,000 people. The paper cites the national nurses association declaring that we need to educate nurses better.
Who knew?, asks Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, that longtime Madison leftie Brenda Konkel was racist? That's what he says Brandi Grayson, the local Black Lives organizer and candidate for City Council, has called her. Blaska weighs in on Grayson's comments over the city allocating federal anti-eviction aid to the Tenant Resource Center that Konkel headed for years.
Blogger Bill Stokes, a retired longtime newspaper columnist who still writes books, says he's found Old Man Truth, ragged and battered in a ditch after these past several years. The old man says he wants to find the millions who did this to him, starting with the talking heads at Fox News.