State Debate: Bill Kaplan slams the GOP Senate, mask mandate continues to spark the debate

Columnist Bill Kaplan complains that the Republican-led U.S. Senate refuses to act. While the nation faces twin crises, the pandemic and an economic meltdown, the Senate has done nothing for months and then when it finally did something at the 11th hour it was so starkly different than the House's plan they certainly knew there would be no compromise, he says.
Posting on the MacIver Institute website, Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell claims that Gov. Tony Evers lacks legal authority to declare a second public health emergency. It's clear, he writes, that a Wisconsin governor can't declare an emergency for more than 60 days unless the Legislature agrees.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen contends that the continued "reckless" fight by Republicans against any state coronavirus safety measures is hurting Wisconsin's economy and any chance of a quick recovery. He points out that the state's rising virus cases has forced Chicago to require any visitors to Wisconsin to quarantine for 14 days when returning. This will hurt the state's tourist industry, he points out.
In a sarcastic commentary, the conservative website Empower Wisconsin cheers that "Emperor" Tony Evers has graciously decided that you don't need to wear a mask while eating or drinking.
Veteran Janesville newsman Stan Milam, in a commentary for the Janesville Gazette, discusses the dilemma school districts are facing in deciding how to open their schools in another month. He comments that whatever action is taken, kids' health and that of the teachers must be the first consideration.
The Racine Journal Times, meanwhile, editorializes that if there is no in-person school classes, then there should be no sports as well. The health of the student athletes needs to be considered just as the health of regular students who aren't out for sports, the paper insists.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska trumpets a recent Wall Street Journal piece entitled "Dawn of the Woke," in which the author claims that America's "left" has become sinister. He challenges the claim that protests have been peaceful when, in fact, destruction has been extensive.
