State Debate: Bill Kaplan says Ron Johnson is an imposter

Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, calls Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson an imposter. He pretends to be a health expert and a U.S. senator, but he is way over his head on both counts, the columnist insists. Why doesn't he use his chair of the Homeland Security Committee to examine fraud and price gouging by some medical companies instead of pursuing crackpot theories aimed to help Donald Trump?, Kaplan asks.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that after enduring this pandemic for eight months now, we don't need our favorite TV shows to be doing story lines based around the Covid crisis. We need a respite from all this, the paper says, so please Hollywood, give us a break.
In a Jefferson County Union story, the mayor of Jefferson warns everyone to take the coronavirus seriously after a near-death experience after he contracted the infection and it morphed into pneumonia. He recounts the days that he was in the hospital and how relieved he is to have recovered.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska complains that Madison alders are still after the police. He warns his readers to be on the lookout at tonight's City Council meeting when an ordinance to ban facial recognition software use by the police department will come up for a vote.
M. D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site isn't giving up his contention that Milwaukee's vote count was riddled with fraud. He trots out four individuals who he claims witnessed irregularities, plus accuses the Milwaukee election workers of being rude when questioned.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor contends the Republicans just won't learn. Noting that it is the black vote that Donald Trump and his supporters are challenging, Taylor writes that you can't court black voters, as the GOP tried this year, and call them thieves at the same time.
Blogger Bill Stokes comments on Joe Biden's broken bones in his right foot that he suffered while playing with his dogs over the weekend. This is particularly unfortunate, Stokes comments, because he needed that foot to kick the current occupant of the White House out. But, it might be more appropriate for Biden to use his left foot, instead, he adds.
